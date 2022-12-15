Left Menu

Ready to take any responsibility that Congress gives: Vikramaditya Singh on his role in Himachal govt

Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Thursday said that he is ready to fulfil any responsibility that Congress decides to give him, adding that the new cabinet will be a blend of experience and youth.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 20:24 IST
Ready to take any responsibility that Congress gives: Vikramaditya Singh on his role in Himachal govt
Vikramaditya Singh, HP Cong MLA (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Thursday said that he is ready to fulfill any responsibility that Congress decides to give him, adding that the new cabinet will be a blend of experience and youth. Singh, along with other elected MLAs and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, met party president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Vikramaditya said, "Whatever responsibility the party will give, I will fulfil it. Talking about the state cabinet which is yet to be formed, Singh said that it would be a merger of experience and youth.

"The cabinet will be formed in which senior leaders with experience and youth have also been involved. I was the state Youth Congress chief, and an MLA and now people have made me victorious again. I visited around 15 constituencies as a star campaigner. So, we'll shoulder whatever responsibility is given to us&run a strong govt under the leadership of CM Sukhu," he said. When asked about his ministerial berth, he said that the decision in this regard will be taken by the Chief Minister.

"CM Sukhu will decide on the matter," he said. "Only the Chief Minister can answer whether all the ministers who would be there in the cabinet will be made at one go or not," Singh added.

However, Sukhu today cleared the air around the appointment of Vikramaditya in his cabinet and confirmed his berth. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday met Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and party MLAs of the hill state and urged them to work unitedly to implement electoral promises.

Kharge lauded the Himachal leaders for their hard work during the Assembly elections and congratulated Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and all party MLAs for winning their Assembly seats and bringing Congress back to power in the state. "He also lauded the hard work of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh and other leaders and congratulated Rajiv Shukla who was monitoring the election campaign closely," an official statement said.

"He urged all the party leaders to work for the people of the state unitedly and implement the promises made in the manifesto so that fruits of development could reach to the poorest of the poor," it added. Sukhu, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, state congress president Pratibha Singh and all newly elected MLAs, met Kharge in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022