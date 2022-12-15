Ready to take any responsibility that Congress gives: Vikramaditya Singh on his role in Himachal govt

Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Thursday said that he is ready to fulfill any responsibility that Congress decides to give him, adding that the new cabinet will be a blend of experience and youth. Singh, along with other elected MLAs and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, met party president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Vikramaditya said, "Whatever responsibility the party will give, I will fulfil it. Talking about the state cabinet which is yet to be formed, Singh said that it would be a merger of experience and youth.

"The cabinet will be formed in which senior leaders with experience and youth have also been involved. I was the state Youth Congress chief, and an MLA and now people have made me victorious again. I visited around 15 constituencies as a star campaigner. So, we'll shoulder whatever responsibility is given to us&run a strong govt under the leadership of CM Sukhu," he said. When asked about his ministerial berth, he said that the decision in this regard will be taken by the Chief Minister.

"CM Sukhu will decide on the matter," he said. "Only the Chief Minister can answer whether all the ministers who would be there in the cabinet will be made at one go or not," Singh added.

However, Sukhu today cleared the air around the appointment of Vikramaditya in his cabinet and confirmed his berth. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday met Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and party MLAs of the hill state and urged them to work unitedly to implement electoral promises.

Kharge lauded the Himachal leaders for their hard work during the Assembly elections and congratulated Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and all party MLAs for winning their Assembly seats and bringing Congress back to power in the state. "He also lauded the hard work of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh and other leaders and congratulated Rajiv Shukla who was monitoring the election campaign closely," an official statement said.

"He urged all the party leaders to work for the people of the state unitedly and implement the promises made in the manifesto so that fruits of development could reach to the poorest of the poor," it added. Sukhu, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, state congress president Pratibha Singh and all newly elected MLAs, met Kharge in the national capital. (ANI)

