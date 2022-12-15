Left Menu

Every Indian proud to see Mahatma Gandhi's bust at UN: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Every Indian is proud to see the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

His tweet came after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar jointly unveiled Gandhi's bust at a sombre ceremony at the North Lawns of the United Nations with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of the 77th session of the General Assembly Csaba Korosi.

Antonio Guterres described Gandhi as an uncompromising advocate for peaceful co-existence, non-discrimination and pluralism.

He said, ''The new installation located at @UN Headquarters will serve as a reminder of the values Gandhi upheld, and to which we must remain committed.'' Responding to him, Modi tweeted, ''It makes every Indian proud to see the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the @UN HQ. May the Gandhian thoughts and ideals make our planet more prosperous and further sustainable development.'' PTI KR TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

