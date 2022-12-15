Left Menu

Slovak party SaS rejects deal to withdraw no-confidence motion against government

Updated: 15-12-2022 21:03 IST
Slovak opposition party SaS rejected the ruling party's last-minute compromise deal to stave off an uncertain no-confidence vote against the government, it said on Thursday as it called the cabinet's fall inevitable.

"This government does not deserve our trust," SaS chairman Richard Sulik said in a statement ahead of the no-confidence motion in parliament later on Thursday.

