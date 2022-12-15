Delhi BJP alleges no tests being conducted at Mohalla Clinics

Delhi BJP leaders on Thursday alleged that no tests were being conducted at the Mohalla Clinics of the Arvind Kejriwal government that has announced 450 types of diagnostic exams free of cost at its hospitals and health centres of the city from January 1.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government over the claims of the BJP leaders.

At a press conference, the Delhi BJP's working president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that doctors of Mohalla clinics were not getting salaries for the past three months and tests are not being conducted there for a couple of months.

''Kejriwal acts like 'Ghoshna' (announcement) minister rather than a chief minister. Delhi people should ask why salaries of doctors were not being given by his government and why tests were not being conducted there (Mohalla Clinics),'' he said.

The Delhi government will provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost at its hospitals and health centres from January 1, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the move will help those who are unable to afford private healthcare. At present, 212 medical tests are provided free of cost by the city government.

At the press conference, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged a shortage of medicines at the Mohalla Clinics. There were instances of arguments between the patients and doctors there as no tests were being conducted either, he claimed. ''Mohalla clinics have become a cruel joke for the people of Delhi. Hundreds of crores of rupees have been spent on these clinics and they are opened only for the false propaganda of the AAP government,'' Bidhuri charged.

According to the website of the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic, people can opt for more than 200 tests at these clinics. These tests include urine routine pH, specific gravity, sugar, protein, and microscopy; urine microalbumin; stool routine; stool occult blood; haemoglobin (Hb); total leucocytic count (TLC); differential leucocytic count (DLC); total red cell count with MCV among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)