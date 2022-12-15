India's `cultural renaissance' began after Modi became PM: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the period starting from 2014 when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister will be known as an ''era of India's cultural renaissance''. The senior BJP leader was speaking after inaugurating the month-long 'International Convention for Better Living' at `Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar' set up on the outskirts of the city as part of the Pramukh Swami Centenary Celebrations of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect. ''PM Modi's leadership has freed Indian society from several uncertainties and inferiority complexes. He has also finished several unfinished works related to cultural renaissance, be it the Ram temple in Ayodhya or Kashi Vishwanath Corridor,'' he said. ''Whenever history is written in the future, the period starting from 2014, when Prime Minister Modi assumed office, will be known as an era of India's cultural renaissance,'' Shah added.

The biggest contribution of Pramukh Swami Maharaj (who passed away in 2016) was that he rejuvenated the institution of family and ''Sanyaas Parampara'' or the tradition of renunciation, he said. The month-long centenary celebrations were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the sect's chief Mahant Swami Maharaj on Wednesday.

Shah in his speech also noted that Pramukh Swami Maharaj prepared a disciplined team of more than 1,100 sanyasis (monks), built thousands of temples including some in other countries, visited nearly 70,000 villages of India and inspired nearly 2.5 lakh families to take the path of 'dharma'.

''Pramukh Swami's concept of ghar-sabha (house meeting) strengthened our family values. He played an important role in rejuvenating the institution of family. Existence of Indian culture is dependent on the existence of this institution,'' said the Union minister.

''He also redefined and rejuvenated sanyas parmpara. This tradition helped our nation come out of many crises in the past. This sansyas or sanyasi parampara also provided guidance during political crises in the country. Despite having so many sects and beliefs in our country, people remained together without any conflict,'' he said.

He also credited the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Swaminarayan sect for helping lakhs of youth in Gujarat give up addiction. The event was attended by several businesspersons and corporate leaders including Gautam Adani of Adani group, GM Rao of GMR Group, Pankaj Patel of Zydus Group, chairman of Torrent Group Sudhir Mehta and director of Reliance Industries Parimal Nathwani.

