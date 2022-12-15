Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi tries his hands at cutting fodder in Rajasthan's Dausa

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped at a farmers house in Dausa on Thursday evening during the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and cut fodder using a hand-operated machine.The partys official Twitter handle shared photos of Rahul Gandhi operating a fodder-cutting machine. The yatra will complete 100 days on Friday.

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi tries his hands at cutting fodder in Rajasthan's Dausa
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped at a farmer's house in Dausa on Thursday evening during the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and cut fodder using a hand-operated machine.

The party's official Twitter handle shared photos of Rahul Gandhi operating a fodder-cutting machine. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also tried his hands on this machine.

The yatra is currently passing through the state's Dausa district.

Boxer Sweety Boora and Indian national kabaddi team captain Deepak Niwas Hooda also joined the yatra on Thursday. The yatra will complete 100 days on Friday. On the occasion, Gandhi will hold a press conference at Jaipur and also attend a musical concert at the pink city's Albert hall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

