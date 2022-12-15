Ex-Mumbai mayor Pednekar refutes Somaiya's allegations regarding Worli building

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday claimed that she had vacated a rented flat in an SRA building in Worli area here before BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint against her. Ten families from the chawl (tenement) in Lower Parel where she lived had shifted to the Worli building as the chawl was undergoing redevelopment, she told reporters. Somaiya had complained to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) that Pednekar was illegally occupying four flats in an SRA building at Worli. On the basis of his complaint, Dadar police had questioned Pednekar last month. Flats in SRA buildings, meant for former slum dwellers, can not be legally sold or rented out for a certain period.

On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's G-south ward office issued eviction notices to owner of a flat in Gomata Janta building in Worli for leasing out the flat to Pednekar from 2009 to 2019, and to another flat owner for leasing out the flat to Kish Corporations Pvt Ltd, a company allegedly owned by Pendnekar's son, from 2017 to 2022.

“I had taken the flat on rent, but these poor house owners are being harassed,” Pednekar said, accusing Somaiya of pressurising SRA officers. The flat owners will go to the court against the notices and she will also take them to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, she said. PTI KK KRK KRK

