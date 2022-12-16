Rajya Sabha faces adjournment amid uproar after Opposition's request to hold discussion on India-China border situation

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Friday amid uproar as the Opposition's request to hold a discussion on the India-China border situation was disallowed by the chair. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh repeatedly urged House members to allow the proceedings, citing rules.

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala earlier today gave a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the border situation with China. He also asked the Chairman to ask the Prime Minister and the Government to make a statement on the issue. Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also sought to raise the issue in the House.

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed both Houses of parliament that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo but they went back to their locations due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders. The Defence Minister assured that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it". Singh also displayed confidence that "this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in the brave effort".

Explaining the incident, the Minister said: "I would like to brief this august House about an incident on our border in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, 2022.""On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," said Singh. He further said "the scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides", and clarified that "there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side". "Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations," Singh said.

As a follow-up of the incident, the Minister further said, local commander in the area held a "flag meeting with his counterpart on December 11, 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms". "The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," Singh said.

The Minister also assured the Houses that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it". "I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort," the Minister added as he spoke separately in both Houses on the same statement. (ANI)

