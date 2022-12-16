Newly-elected AAP councilors cleaning every nook and corner of Delhi, says Kejriwal

Newly-elected AAP municipal councillors are ''cleaning every nook and corner of Delhi'' along with sanitation workers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday and asserted that all councillors should get involved in sanitation activities.

In a tweet in Hindi, he also shared a post by a councillor from his party who had taken to Twitter to share an image of a spot in her ward, before and after its cleaning.

AAP had emerged victorious in the high-stakes civic polls held on December 4, winning 134 of the 250 wards and ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and reducing the Congress to just nine wards. ''For a few days, such pictures are being received from many areas. The newly elected councillors of 'AAP' are cleaning every nook and corner of Delhi along with the sanitation workers. These employees were earlier called bad. They are doing such a good job today. All councillors should get involved in cleaning their area like this,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

Sanitation was one of the major poll planks of the Aam Aadmi Party in the keenly-watched municipal elections, the results of which were declared on December 7.

The first municipal House after the civic polls will be convened on January 6, sources said on Thursday.

