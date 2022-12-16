Left Menu

LS passes bill to give tribal status to Hattee community in Himachal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 18:25 IST
The Lok Sabha on Friday passed a bill to give scheduled tribe status to the members of the Hattee community in Himachal Pradesh.

Piloting that Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill 2022, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said that the bill seeks to provide justice to the Hattee community of Trans Giri area of Sirmour district in the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh.

The minister said that the Hattee community members living in Uttarakhand were included in the list of scheduled tribes, but the benefit was not accorded to those living in Himachal Pradesh.

''The State Government of Himachal Pradesh has requested (to the central government) to include Hattee community of Trans Giri area of Sirmour district in Scheduled Tribes list, excluding those communities which are already notified as Scheduled Castes for the State of Himachal Pradesh,'' said the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill.

The Bill follows the recommendations of the Himachal Pradesh government that Hattee community be included in the list of Scheduled Tribes in respect of the state.

Once the Bill is approved by Parliament and the rules are framed, the members of the Hattee community will be entitled to all benefits which are provided to the members of the scheduled tribes, especially reservation in educational institutions and government jobs.

