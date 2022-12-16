Geospatial policy gets Union cabinet nod

The Union Cabinet on Friday is learnt to have approved the National Geospatial Policy that seeks to boost entrepreneurship for the socio-economic development of the country.

''The cabinet has cleared the National Geospatial Policy,'' a person aware of the development said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Friday evening.

The policy also seeks to promote the use of geospatial products and services, generate useful insights from geospatial data and strengthen India's geospatial infrastructure and capabilities.

