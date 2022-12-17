Left Menu

Not India of 1962, Anurag Thakur hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading fear in the name of China and wondered whether the opposition leader had lost faith in the armed forces.Slamming Gandhi for his remarks that the Chinese were beating our soldiers, Thakur said the former Congress president was busy having soup with the Chinese when Indian soldiers were fighting Chinese jawans at Doklam.These people have the habit of spreading fear in the name of China.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 16:17 IST
Not India of 1962, Anurag Thakur hits back at Rahul Gandhi
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi of ''spreading fear'' in the name of China and wondered whether the opposition leader had lost faith in the armed forces.

Slamming Gandhi for his remarks that the Chinese ''were beating our soldiers'', Thakur said the former Congress president was busy ''having soup'' with the Chinese when Indian soldiers were fighting Chinese jawans at Doklam.

''These people have the habit of spreading fear in the name of China. But this is not the India of 1962, this is the India of 2014. India is moving ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' Thakur said.

He said during the UPA regime the then government did not empower the armed forces with bulletproof jackets or Rafale fighter jets.

''More than 300 defence items are being made in India today. India is now an exporter of defence equipment and not an importer anymore. This is 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat','' he said.

Gandhi had alleged on Friday that while China was preparing for war, the Indian government was ''asleep'' and trying to ignore the threat.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Gandhi alleged that China had taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers, and was ''beating our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022