Goa BJP protests over Bhutto's remarks against PM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-12-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 17:40 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party held a protest in Goa on Saturday against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's objectionable statement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Among those who took part were Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade, MLAs Daji Salkar, Sankalp Amonkar, former Lok Sabha MP Narendra Sawaikar, former legislator Damodar Naik and the party's state Yuva Morcha president Sameer Mandrekar.

The protesters burnt an effigy of Bhutto near the party's head office in Panaji.

Tanavade said Bhutto's comment reflects the frustration of Pakistan at the respect PM Modi has garnered globally for his statesmanship.

A BJP delegation later submitted memorandum against Bhutto to Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai.

The BJP held protests nationwide during the day against Bhutto, calling his statement ''highly shameful and derogatory''.

