The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Saturday organised protests in all the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai against what it termed the insult of Hindu gods and the attempt to create a controversy over the birthplace of B R Ambedkar by leaders of Shiv Sena UBT.The protests were held on a day the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA took out a march in Mumbai against Eknath Shinde-BJP government seeking removal of state governor B S Koshyari for insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other issues.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 17:46 IST
BJP protests in Mumbai seeking MVA's apology for 'insulting' B R Ambedkar and Hindu deities
Representative Image
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday organised protests in all the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai against what it termed the ''insult'' of Hindu gods and the attempt to create a controversy over the birthplace of B R Ambedkar by leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT).

The protests were held on a day the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) took out a march in Mumbai against Eknath Shinde-BJP government seeking removal of state governor B S Koshyari for ''insulting'' Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other issues. The BJP alleged Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction's deputy leader Sushma Andhare had insulted Hindu gods and saints. It also targeted Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for saying B R Ambedkar was born in Maharashtra. Ambedkar was born at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh. During the ''maafi mango'' protests, BJP workers and leaders shouted slogans demanding an apology from leaders of MVA for the comments made by Andhare and Raut. MVA comprises Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress. BJP workers also protested against Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Pakistan lacks the stature to comment on India and its leaders,'' Vile Parle MLA Parag Alavani of BJP said. ''It is unfortunate some people think it's fashionable to talk against saints and Gods,'' he said targeting Andhare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

