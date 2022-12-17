Left Menu

Peru president urges congress to pass bill to bring elections forward amid protests

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 19:59 IST
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, who has said she is leading a transitional government, urged the country's congress to pass a bill to bring forward general elections in a news conference on Saturday.

Boluarte, formally Peru's vice president, assumed the presidency earlier this month after ex-President Pedro Castillo tried to illegally dissolve congress and was arrested.

