Peru president urges congress to pass bill to bring elections forward amid protests

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, who has said she is leading a transitional government, urged the country's congress to pass a bill to bring forward general elections in a news conference on Saturday.

Boluarte, formally Peru's vice president, assumed the presidency earlier this month after ex-President Pedro Castillo tried to illegally dissolve congress and was arrested.

