Peru president urges congress to pass bill to bring elections forward amid protests
Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 19:59 IST
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, who has said she is leading a transitional government, urged the country's congress to pass a bill to bring forward general elections in a news conference on Saturday.
Boluarte, formally Peru's vice president, assumed the presidency earlier this month after ex-President Pedro Castillo tried to illegally dissolve congress and was arrested.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- congress
- Peruvian
- Peru
- Pedro Castillo
- Dina Boluarte
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Congress tax panel chief backs requiring presidents to make tax returns public
Peru Congress backs motion to start impeachment against Castillo
Gujarat polls: Prestige battle on in minority and Dalit-dominated Danilimda seat as BJP seeks to trounce Congress
Peru Congress backs motion to start impeachment against Castillo
Rape case against Congress MLA: Kerala HC dismisses appeals against MLA's anticipatory bail