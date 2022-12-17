Left Menu

CM Sukhu urges Rajasthan govt for proper treatment to Cong workers from HP injured in Dausa road crash

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-12-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 20:02 IST
CM Sukhu urges Rajasthan govt for proper treatment to Cong workers from HP injured in Dausa road crash
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday urged the Rajasthan government to provide proper treatment and assistance to the Congress workers from the hill state who were injured in a road accident in Dausa district.

He said Congress workers from Lahaul Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh had gone to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Dausa district of Rajasthan. On their way back, the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident and three people were killed while some other workers received injuries on Friday evening, an official released issued here quoted the chief minister as saying.

Sukhu said that as soon as he got information about the accident, he immediately contacted the Rajasthan government and urged appealed to them to ensure proper treatment to all those who were injured.

Sukhu also enquired about the well-being of the party workers from Lahaul Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur over the phone.

Thakur informed the chief minister that proper treatment was being provided to all those who were injured in the accident, a release issued here said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022