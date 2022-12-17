CM Sukhu urges Rajasthan govt for proper treatment to Cong workers from HP injured in Dausa road crash

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday urged the Rajasthan government to provide proper treatment and assistance to the Congress workers from the hill state who were injured in a road accident in Dausa district.

He said Congress workers from Lahaul Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh had gone to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Dausa district of Rajasthan. On their way back, the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident and three people were killed while some other workers received injuries on Friday evening, an official released issued here quoted the chief minister as saying.

Sukhu said that as soon as he got information about the accident, he immediately contacted the Rajasthan government and urged appealed to them to ensure proper treatment to all those who were injured.

Sukhu also enquired about the well-being of the party workers from Lahaul Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur over the phone.

Thakur informed the chief minister that proper treatment was being provided to all those who were injured in the accident, a release issued here said.

