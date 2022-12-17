Court acquits Maha BJP leaders Lodha, Darekar in violation of prohibitory orders case
A court here on Saturday acquitted Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leaders Pravin Darekar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha in a case for violating prohibitory orders registered against them by the Mumbai Police.The duo and the other accused in the case were acquitted by metropolitan magistrate N A Patel.
- Country:
- India
A court here on Saturday acquitted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Pravin Darekar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha in a case for violating prohibitory orders registered against them by the Mumbai Police.
The duo and the other accused in the case were acquitted by metropolitan magistrate N A Patel. The detailed order was not available yet. Earlier this year, BJP leaders had staged a protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai against the then government. They had removed barricades of the metro construction site, their advocate Akhilesh said.
A case was registered under sections 269 ((negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 447 (Punishment for criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Maharashtra Police Act for violating prohibitory orders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patel
- metro
- Mumbai
- Azad Maidan
- Pravin Darekar
- Akhilesh
- Bharatiya Janata Party
ALSO READ
ISL: Mumbai City FC defeat FC Goa with another goalfest to continue dream run
Mumbai: Class 8 girl raped by two classmates in civic-run school, case filed
Delhi Metro services to begin from 4 AM on MCD polls day
Delhi Metro to procure 312 coaches from Alstom India for Phase-IV priority corridors
ED conducts searches in 16 locations across 3 metros on money laundering charges