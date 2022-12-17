Court acquits Maha BJP leaders Lodha, Darekar in violation of prohibitory orders case

A court here on Saturday acquitted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Pravin Darekar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha in a case for violating prohibitory orders registered against them by the Mumbai Police.

The duo and the other accused in the case were acquitted by metropolitan magistrate N A Patel. The detailed order was not available yet. Earlier this year, BJP leaders had staged a protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai against the then government. They had removed barricades of the metro construction site, their advocate Akhilesh said.

A case was registered under sections 269 ((negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 447 (Punishment for criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Maharashtra Police Act for violating prohibitory orders.

