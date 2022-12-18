Tunisian opposition calls on president to quit after low turnout election

Tunisia's "Salvation Front" opposition coalition called for President Kais Saied to quit office, saying he had lost his legitimacy after Saturday's parliamentary election had a preliminary turnout figure of less than 9%.

The election was part of a series of political changes made by Saied after he shut down the previous parliament last year and then rewrote the constitution in moves his critics have called a coup.

