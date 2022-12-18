Tunisian opposition calls on president to quit after low turnout election
Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2022 02:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 02:49 IST
Tunisia's "Salvation Front" opposition coalition called for President Kais Saied to quit office, saying he had lost his legitimacy after Saturday's parliamentary election had a preliminary turnout figure of less than 9%.
The election was part of a series of political changes made by Saied after he shut down the previous parliament last year and then rewrote the constitution in moves his critics have called a coup.
