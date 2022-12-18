Left Menu

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy calls on Maha Governor

The meeting assumes significance as Swamy had earlier reportedly opposed the Maharashtra governments plans to develop a corridor at the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district. The Pandharpur temple attracts lakhs of devotees annually, which puts a huge pressure on the government machinery and the police force.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 13:59 IST
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy calls on Maha Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajya Sabha member and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said it was just a courtesy meeting. The meeting comes a day after the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray group), Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, and other parties took out a massive 'Halla Bol' morcha in Mumbai against the Eknath Shinde-BJP government demanding Koshyari's removal for ''insulting'' Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule. The meeting assumes significance as Swamy had earlier reportedly opposed the Maharashtra government's plans to develop a corridor at the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district. The government has proposed to build the corridor around the Vitthal and Rukmini temple on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath project.

However, there is a requirement to demolish some religious as well as residential structures in the town for the project, which is being opposed by some sections. The Pandharpur temple attracts lakhs of devotees annually, which puts a huge pressure on the government machinery and the police force. The corridor is aimed at facilitating the devotees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global
4
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022