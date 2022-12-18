BJP leader Subramanian Swamy calls on Maha Governor

Former Rajya Sabha member and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said it was just a courtesy meeting. The meeting comes a day after the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray group), Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, and other parties took out a massive 'Halla Bol' morcha in Mumbai against the Eknath Shinde-BJP government demanding Koshyari's removal for ''insulting'' Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule. The meeting assumes significance as Swamy had earlier reportedly opposed the Maharashtra government's plans to develop a corridor at the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district. The government has proposed to build the corridor around the Vitthal and Rukmini temple on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath project.

However, there is a requirement to demolish some religious as well as residential structures in the town for the project, which is being opposed by some sections. The Pandharpur temple attracts lakhs of devotees annually, which puts a huge pressure on the government machinery and the police force. The corridor is aimed at facilitating the devotees.

