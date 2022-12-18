Shinde, Fadnavis to make Maharashtra corruption free

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Sunday said the Maharashtra cabinet has decided to bring Lokayukta Bill on the lines of Lokpal. "Today in the cabinet meeting, we have taken important decisions. We have approved the Anna Hazare Committee report on introducing Lokayukta in Maharashtra on the lines of Lokpal. A Bill will be brought in this session," Fadnavis told reporters here.

"The Chief Minister and the cabinet will be brought under the ambit of the Lokayukta. Anti-Corruption Act will be made a part of this law, and the Lokayukta will have a team of five people including retired judges," added the Maharashtra Deputy CM. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he wants to run the government with full transparency.

"We will run the government with complete transparency. We will make Maharashtra corruption free, that is why we have decided to bring Lokayukta law into the state," said CM Shinde. (ANI)

