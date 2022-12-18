Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION CAL39 NORTHEAST-LDALL MODI Removed all obstacles to NE devpt in last 8 yrs: Modi Shillong/Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted his government has removed all obstacles that came in the way of Northeast's development.

DEL38 HP-CM-LD INTERVIEW No infighting within Himachal Congress, 'conflict' was for CM post: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu New Delhi: There is no infighting within the Himachal Pradesh Congress and the ''conflict'' was only for chief ministership as there were three-four claimants, newly sworn-in CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said, adding if something were wrong, there would have been a ''Rajasthan-like situation''. By Archana Prasad DEL41 AAP-LD NATIONAL EXPANSION-KEJRIWAL Winning 5 seats, 13% votes in Gujarat polls was like milking an ox, but we did it: Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday called his party's foray into Gujarat, a BJP bastion for years, an unprecedented success, and said winning five seats there was as difficult as milking an ox.

DEL32 CONG-CHINA-LD GOVT PM doesn't utter 'China', he and not Rajnath Singh must answer on border issue in Parliament: Cong Dausa (Rajasthan): The Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ''running away'' from a debate in Parliament on the situation along the border with China and said he and not the defence minister must answer on this issue.

BOM29 MH-LOKAYUKTA-LD GOVT Maha to have Lokayukta law on lines of Centre's Lokpal which will bring CM, ministers under its ambit: Fadnavis Nagpur: Maharashtra will have a Lokayukta law on the lines of the Centre's Lokpal legislation which will also bring the chief minister and ministers under its ambit, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday. DEL37 RAMESH-YATRA-2NDLD INTERVIEW Rahul sharpening ideological basis of Cong, working with party chief Kharge as 'jugalbandi': Jairam Ramesh Dausa (Rajasthan): Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said the Bharat Jodo Yatra has ensured that the Congress is now setting the political narrative in the country and the BJP has been made to play on a pitch prepared by his party.

BOM26 GJ-ASSEMBLY-MLAS OATH Newly-elected MLAs of Gujarat Assembly to take oath on Dec 19 Ahmedabad: The newly-elected MLAs of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly will take oath on the first day of the two-day session on Monday, an official said. MDS11 TL-CONGRESS-RESIGNATIONS Telangana Cong infighting intensifies, 13 PCC members quit posts Hyderabad: The intra-party wrangling in Telangana Congress appears to have intensified with as many as 13 PCC members submitting their resignations on Sunday, protesting the remarks of some senior leaders that those who ''migrated'' to Congress from other parties got prominence.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-POLICE-MORAL POLICING Police officers are not required to do moral policing and ask for physical favour or material goods: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said police officers are not required to do moral policing and ask for physical favour or material goods as it upheld the order of the disciplinary authority for the removal of a CISF constable from service.

FOREIGN FGN10 NEPAL-POLITICS-PRACHANDA CPN-Maoist Centre chief 'Prachanda' meets Deuba, expresses desire to become Nepal's next PM: Report Kathmandu: Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', the chairman of the CPN-Maoist Centre, has met Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and reportedly expressed his desire to become the country's new premier, as the two leaders discussed how to take the ruling coalition forward and form the next government.

PTI RDT RDT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)