South African president reelected leader of ruling ANC party

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-12-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 15:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has won reelection as leader of the ruling African National Congress party.

The results announced Monday showed an unexpectedly tight race between Ramaphosa and former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The voting for the party leadership took much longer than scheduled, stretching out over the weekend.

The crucial ANC conference has been marked by bitter divisions and scandals surrounding Ramaphosa, Mkhize and other leaders.

With crippling nationwide power cuts of more than 7 hours a day, an unemployment rate of 35% and widespread reports of corruption, Ramaphosa and the newly elected ANC leadership have many challenges to address as the party heading the government and the legislature.

Ramaphosa admitted that his government was partly to blame for the country's electricity crisis, speaking at the opening of the conference on Friday. He vowed that his government would ensure an adequate supply of electricity by purchasing more renewable energy over the next few years.

Ramaphosa also pledged that his government would continue to fight corruption, even as he was embroiled in a graft scandal.

Ramaphosa has been facing calls to step down from his position over a damning parliamentary report that said he may have broken anti-corruption laws by hiding undeclared dollars in cash at his Phala Phala farm. The report questioned the source of the funds and why did not report it to the police.

