Hinduism is 'drama' for BJP, says Congress leader

Calling BJPs Hinduism a drama, Karnataka Congress unit president D K Shivakumar on Monday asserted that the Hinduism practised by him and others in the party was better than that practised by the ruling party.The KPCC chief, however, said what Congress propagates is the Constitution.We all are Hindus, we are born Hindus, we will die as Hindus.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-12-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 16:54 IST
Calling 'BJP's Hinduism a drama,' Karnataka Congress unit president D K Shivakumar on Monday asserted that the Hinduism practised by him and others in the party was better than that practised by the ruling party.

The KPCC chief, however, said what Congress propagates is the Constitution.

''We all are Hindus, we are born Hindus, we will die as Hindus. We are performing (practising) Hinduism better than them (BJP). Theirs is a drama, but ours is from within,'' Shivakumar said in response to a question whether the BJP government was trying to bring Hindutva agenda to front again.

''Our feelings, devotion and practice, also our rituals and ideals are Hindu. What we propagate is our Constitution,'' he added.

Shivakumar's remarks have come in the backdrop of unveiling of a life-size portrait of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the Assembly chamber at the 'Suvarna Vidhana Soudha' here, along with several other national icons.

Congress has criticised the move, alleging that it was a unilateral decision, keeping them in the dark.

