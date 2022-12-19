South African President Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as ANC leader

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as President of the ruling African National Congress in a party leadership contest here on Monday, days after he escaped impeachment proceedings over an alleged money laundering scandal.

Ramaphosa, 70, beat his rival, former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, by garnering a majority of the votes cast by thousands of delegates from the African National Congress (ANC) branches across the country who had gathered at the Nasrec Centre in Johannesburg since Friday.

Mkhize had been removed from his position as minister after it was alleged that he played a role in a multi-million-rand fraud committed by his associates during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa, who was widely tipped to secure re-election for a second five-year term, won despite a sword hanging over his head over alleged flouting of his constitutional obligations and currency laws.

His campaign was dogged by the Farmgate scandal that broke in June, involving large sums of foreign currency found hidden at his private game farm. Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with any scandal-related crimes.

Several authorities are still investigating the issue, while Ramaphosa told a Parliamentary investigation that it was money from a foreign buyer who paid for the rare animals bred at the farm. The alleged buyer could not be traced.

A close ally of Ramaphosa, Paul Mashatile, was elected Deputy President at the party's 55th National Conference.

The election was delayed by almost two days amid frequent disruptions at the Congress, including rowdy delegates disrupting the opening address by Ramaphosa, especially when former present Jacob Zuma walked in late.

Senior official Gwede Mantashe on TV called for security to address the situation. Although the election process was closed to the media, insiders said there was heated debate amid allegations of money changing hands to secure votes by delegates.

The announcement of the results brought an end to media speculation that Mkhize had taken the lead in the race.

Other top election winners included current Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe as National Chairperson, Gwen Ramokgopa as Treasurer General, and current Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula as Secretary General.

Current Water Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane was elected as first deputy secretary general and special adviser to President Ramaphosa on international relations Maropene Ramokgopa as second deputy secretary general.

Mantashe has come under fire in recent months for failing to address the electricity supply in the country, where most areas have been experiencing daily load shedding of up to eight hours.

Ramaphosa escaped impeachment after a controversial vote in Parliament in Cape Town on December 13. Four of its senior members refused to toe the party line and voted against its instruction.

The Parliament session had been convened after two delays for members to debate a report which found that Ramaphosa might have breached his constitutional obligations, in what has become known as the Phala Phala debacle — named after the farm where he breeds exotic cattle and other animals.

Analysts generally welcomed the newly-elected officials, saying that Ramaphosa should now seize the opportunity to make changes in his cabinet to address the public outcry about corruption within ANC ranks and the inefficiency of some ministers to turn around the ever-increasing breakdown of infrastructures such as hospitals and public transport.

