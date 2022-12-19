U.S. House Jan. 6 committee sees enough evidence for criminal referrals against Trump lawyer Eastman -NBC News
Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 22:12 IST
The House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol believes there is sufficient evidence to warrant criminal referrals against attorney John Eastman, who once represented former President Donald Trump, an NBC News reporter said on Twitter.
The committee was scheduled to meet Monday to consider criminal referrals, with what could be as many as three criminal referrals against the former president.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- John Eastman
- NBC News
- Donald Trump
- The House of Representatives
- Capitol
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Cineworld creditors mull sale of east European theatres -Bloomberg News; Twitter suspends Kanye West's account again and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Cineworld creditors mull sale of east European theatres -Bloomberg News; Twitter suspends Kanye West's account again and more
German governor quits Twitter, Scholz still mulling options
It’s not just Twitter. The whole Internet is broken and we’d better fix it soon
BRIEF-Walmart CEO Doug Mcmillon Says Co Has Not Paused Advertising On Twitter - CNBC Interview