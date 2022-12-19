Left Menu

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee sees enough evidence for criminal referrals against Trump lawyer Eastman -NBC News

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 22:12 IST
The House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol believes there is sufficient evidence to warrant criminal referrals against attorney John Eastman, who once represented former President Donald Trump, an NBC News reporter said on Twitter.

The committee was scheduled to meet Monday to consider criminal referrals, with what could be as many as three criminal referrals against the former president.

This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

