Left Menu

Narrow escape for Haryana minister Anil Vij as his car's shock absorber breaks

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-12-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 23:33 IST
Narrow escape for Haryana minister Anil Vij as his car's shock absorber breaks
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said he had a miraculous escape when the shock absorber of his official vehicle broke down on the KMP expressway. The incident took place when Vij was going from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram to attend a party meeting, the minister tweeted in the night.

''Escaped miraculously while travelling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram when shocker of my official @MercedesBenzInd E200 broke into two pieces in moving car on KMP Road (sic),'' Vij said on Twitter.

The senior BJP leader also posted photos of the car and the broken part.

When contacted, Vij told PTI that when the car was moving on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, suddenly the shock absorber broke down.

Fortunately, the car was moving at a slow speed at the time of the incident, Vij, MLA from Ambala Cantt, said.

''The shock absorber of the driver's side broke down. The driver then took the car to a workshop,'' said Vij, adding no one was injured in the incident.

Vij said after the incident he continued his journey in party leader Ghanshyam Saraf's car.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
2
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
3
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global
4
Genes indicating risk for Alzheimer's identified using novel testing methods

Genes indicating risk for Alzheimer's identified using novel testing methods

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022