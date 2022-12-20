Left Menu

U.S. State Dept says toll of COVID in China a concern for the world

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 01:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 01:33 IST
U.S. State Dept says toll of COVID in China a concern for the world

The United States hopes that China can address the current COVID-19 outbreak as the toll of the virus is a concern for the whole world due to the size of the Chinese economy, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

"It's not only good for China to be in a stronger position vis-a-vis COVID, but it's good for the rest of the world as well," Price told a daily briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
2
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
3
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global
4
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022