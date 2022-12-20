U.S. State Dept says toll of COVID in China a concern for the world
Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 01:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 01:33 IST
The United States hopes that China can address the current COVID-19 outbreak as the toll of the virus is a concern for the whole world due to the size of the Chinese economy, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.
"It's not only good for China to be in a stronger position vis-a-vis COVID, but it's good for the rest of the world as well," Price told a daily briefing.
