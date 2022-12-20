Left Menu

BRS MLA Rohith Reddy appears before ED for 2nd consecutive day

Ruling BRS MLA in Telangana Pilot Rohith Reddy, who complained of an alleged attempt to poach party MLAs, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday, the second day in a row.The legislator from Tandur reached the ED office this afternoon after completing the rituals as part of Ayyappa Deeksha which he has taken up.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-12-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ruling BRS MLA in Telangana Pilot Rohith Reddy, who complained of an alleged attempt to poach party MLAs, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, the second day in a row.

The legislator from Tandur reached the ED office this afternoon after completing the rituals as part of ‘Ayyappa Deeksha’ which he has taken up. He was asked to appear at 10.30 AM today. Last week, the ED summoned him to appear before it on December 19, and accordingly he appeared before them on Monday and he was again asked to appear before them on Tuesday.

On Monday, he said the ED officials asked about his details and bio-data but did not tell him why they issued summons.

The officials did not give him the reasons for seeking his appearance despite him asking them for the same, he claimed.

He said as a law-abiding citizen, he appeared before the central agency and answered their queries.

He said the ED officials only asked details about him, his family and his business and he cooperated with them. “They did not ask me anything regarding any illegal transactions or anything related to money laundering,'' Rohith Reddy had said.

He had earlier denied allegations of his involvement in narcotics-related cases.

Three people -- Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy - were named as accused in the case of alleged attempt to poach BRS MLAs after a complaint was lodged by Rohith Reddy, among four legislators, against the three on October 26.

The trio was subsequently arrested and later granted bail by the High Court.

As per the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator has to leave the TRS, now BRS, and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections.

They allegedly asked Reddy to bring some more BRS MLAs by offering Rs 50 crore each to join the BJP.

The Telangana government on November 9 ordered the setting up of a 7-member SIT to probe into the alleged attempt at poaching of MLAs.

