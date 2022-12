Sun Temple at Modhera, Vadnagar town among three places added to tentative list of UNESCO heritage sites: ASI

Three new cultural sites in India, including iconic Sun Temple at Modhera, historic Vadnagar town in Gujarat and rock-cut relief sculptures of Unakoti in Tripura, have been added to the tentative list of UNESCO world heritage sites, the ASI said on Tuesday.

The UNESCO website describes a tentative list as an ''inventory of those properties which each State Party intends to consider for nomination''.

On Tuesday, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted to share the news and also shared images of the three sites.

''Congratulations India! India adds 3 more sites to @UNESCO's Tentative List: 01 Vadnagar- A multi-layered Historic town, Gujarat 02 Sun Temple, Modhera and its adjoining monuments 03 Rock-cut Sculptures and Reliefs of the Unakoti, Unakoti Range, Unakoti District,'' he tweeted.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) also shared his tweet and added that the step will provide a big boost to India's cultural heritage.

''Big boost to #India's cultural heritage, as Sun Temple, Modhera & adjoining monuments, rock-cut Sculptures & Reliefs of Unakoti and Vadnagar, a multi-layered historic town, Gujarat are the 3 new sites added to Tentative List of @UNESCO #WorldHeritagesites, making the count to 52,'' it tweeted.

