Punjab CM Mann calls on KCR in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-12-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 18:11 IST
Punjab Cheif Minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday called on his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao here at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Rao, an official release said.

Both the leaders are discussing various national issues, it further said.

''Punjab Chief Minister Shri Bhagwant Singh Mann reached Pragati Bhavan...Discussions are going on with CM KCR on various national issues, politics,'' it said.

Mann is in the city to have an interactive meeting with captains of industry of Telangana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

