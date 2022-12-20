15-km once a month foot march compulsory for all in Rajasthan Congress: State unit chief Dotasra

Left Menu

As Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra completes its Rajasthan leg, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra announced on Tuesday that it will be mandatory for all in the Congress state unit, including ministers, MLAs and officebearers, to walk 15 kilometers once a month to connect with the people.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-12-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 18:21 IST
As Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra completes its Rajasthan leg, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra announced on Tuesday that it will be mandatory for all in the Congress' state unit, including ministers, MLAs and officebearers, to walk 15 kilometers once a month to connect with the people. The Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir entered Congress-ruled Rajasthan, where elections are due next year, on December 5 and has covered 485 km in six districts of Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar.

“The government and organisation, we all will work together. We will decide on January 26 or January 27 when to start the 15-km walk once a month. It will be mandatory for every minister, legislator, worker, and people of the organisation to walk 15 kilometers once a month,'' Dotasra told reporters on Tuesday. The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president said, ''If someone wants to work in the organisation, someone wants to become an MLA, someone wants to be a minister, then all of them will have to walk 15 kilometers once a month among the people in the villages. We will also ensure that.'' The Congress leader said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra was ''a celebration for all of us as well as guidance to further strengthen and empower the party''. He said that the government did good work in the last four years and will continue to deliver with the same vision and plans.

