How poorly equipped we are to support people with disabilities: Shashi Tharoor

This temporary disability has taught me how poorly equipped we are to support people with disabilities, Tharoor said in a tweet. The Thiruvananthapuram MP had announced Friday he sprained his left foot in missing a step in Parliament. After ignoring it for a few hours the pain had become so acute that I had to go to hospital.

How poorly equipped we are to support people with disabilities: Shashi Tharoor
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday highlighted the ''poorly equipped'' facilities for people with disabilities as he came to Parliament in a wheelchair after he sprained his left foot last week.

''When you need to enter Parliament in a wheelchair, there's only one entrance with a ramp, at door 9, a good four minute trip (with the assistance of helpers) to the Lok Sabha. This temporary disability has taught me how poorly equipped we are to support people with disabilities,'' Tharoor said in a tweet.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP had announced Friday he sprained his left foot in missing a step in Parliament.

''After ignoring it for a few hours the pain had become so acute that I had to go to hospital. Am now immobilised with a cast,'' he had tweeted.

