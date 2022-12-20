Left Menu

YSRCP MLA Uday Bhanu accuses Telugu Desam Party leaders of 'killing' Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Uday Bhanu on Tuesday accused Telugu Desam Party leaders of 'killing' Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga, a controversial political figure from Vijayawada. He was killed by unidentified gunmen on December 16, 1988.

YSRCP MLA unveils statue of Vangaveeti Ranga Killed in 1988 by unidentified Gunmen
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Uday Bhanu on Tuesday accused Telugu Desam Party leaders of 'killing' Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga, a controversial political figure from Vijayawada. He was killed by unidentified gunmen on December 16, 1988. "Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga was brutally killed by TDP leaders on the Bandar road of Vijayawada," Uday Bhanu said.

YSRCP MLA made this sensational claim in presence of the killed leader's son Ranga at an event held to unveil the statue of Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga at NTR district, Andhra Pradesh "The name Ranga is a brand. He is not a person but a force and suggested that today's youth should follow the example of Ranga who fought many public struggles for the uplift of the poor," he added. (ANI)

