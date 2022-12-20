Mexico central bank designation to be resolved soon, president says

Mexico will in the next few days resolve the pending designation of a board member for the Mexican central bank, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday, as deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel's term is set to conclude at the end of the year.

Lopez Obrador said the finance ministry had put forward a proposal on who should occupy the post.

