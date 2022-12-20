BJP MP's alleged remark against Soren in LS rocks J'khand House

The issue of alleged remarks by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the Lok Sabha rocked the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Congress legislator Pradeep Kumar Yadav expressed serious objections over the alleged remarks of the Godda BJP MP during the ongoing winter session criticising Soren, which was later expunged.

Yadav said the criticism of the chief minister in the Lok Sabha is an insult to the people of the state and urged that a censure motion be moved and sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

He was supported by JMM legislator Sudivya Kumar and state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam.

''Let there be a censure motion ... It concerns the dignity of the House...If an MP is levelling allegations (against the chief minister) it is violation of the constitutional norms,'' Kumar said and was supported by several ruling party members.

A CMO release issued later said ''The Jharkhand government denounces the statement (by Dubey) though it has been expunged. In a democracy like India it is exoected from people's representative that they will maintain dignity during discussions and in their statements.

''Such a statement is not expected of a lawmaker,'' the CMO release said. BJP members stormed into the well raising slogans vehemently opposing government policies and Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto urged them to return to their seats.

''Let some questions take place. Go back to your seats,'' Mahato was heard saying. As the protests continued, Mahto adjourned the House during Question Hour. When the proceedings resumed later, the Zero Hour too was disrupted which led to the House being adjourned for the day. The five-day winter session will conclude on December 23.

The BJP in its legislative party meeting had decided to corner the government on the alleged mining scam, its recruitment policy which was scrapped by the Jharkhand High Court, the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy and the Sahibganj murder in which a man allegedly chopped his wife into pieces.

