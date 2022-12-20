Haryana Assembly's winter session to begin from Dec 26

Haryana Assembly's winter session will begin here from December 26 and so far the Assembly Secretariat has received three bills from the government which are to be tabled, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said here on Tuesday.

As per tentative schedule, the session is scheduled to run from December 26 to 28, but the final decision about the duration will be taken in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the House to be held on December 26 morning, he said.

Gupta further said that so far the notices of 311 'starred' and 171 'unstarred' questions for the winter session have been received by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.

Fifty two MLAs have sent notices for starred questions and 22 for unstarred questions.

Till Tuesday afternoon, the Legislative Assembly Secretariat has received 3 bills from the state government, he said, adding notices of two private resolutions have also been received. He informed that notices of 25 calling attention motions, one short duration motion have also been received.

The Speaker said that all the preparations regarding the session have been completed.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying make popularising millets 'jan andolan', the Speaker said that during this winter session, the MLAs will be given dishes made of millet during lunch breaks.

The Speaker said that the UN has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets on the request of the central government.

The prime minister has also called popularising millets, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)