Looking at sentiments of Punjab's people, Jagdish Tytler should avoid joining Bharat Jodo Yatra: Pargat Singh

Congress leader and former Punjab minister Pargat Singh on Tuesday said that Jagdish Tytler should avoid joining the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. When asked about Jagdish Tytler joining Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi, Singh told reporters, "Looking at the sentiments of the people of Punjab, he should avoid joining the Yatra."

"Rahul Gandhi is doing great work with this yatra that is for uniting the people," he added. Former Union Minister Jagdish Tytler on Monday sparked controversy as he participated in an All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting.

Over the past few years, the party had distanced itself from Tytler as he faced legal trouble related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots following the assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards that left thousands dead in the sectarian violence. "Is there any FIR (in 1984 anti-Sikh riots) against me? CBI has also given me clearance. Some are only doing politics...Yes, I will join the (Bharat Jodo Yatra), and I will be with the party until my last breath," Tytler told ANI outside the party office on Monday, after he discussed with other party colleagues the itinerary of the Rahul Gandhi-led 3,500-km-long foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir aimed at boosting party morale and improving contact with people.

Tytler participated in the meeting along with Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, and Shakti Singh Gohil in the BJY meeting among others. Tytler had once held key party posts and was minister in central government under the Congress, with Minister of State for Overseas Indian Affairs being the last post from which he resigned. (ANI)

