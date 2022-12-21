Left Menu

Taliban release two Americans detained in Afghanistan - State Department

Afghanistan's ruling Taliban on Tuesday released two American nationals in what appeared to be a goodwill gesture, said State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who indicated that the militants were holding other U.S. citizens. Price declined to identify the freed Americans, and he said they were not released as "part of any swap of prisoners or detainees.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 21-12-2022 02:46 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 02:43 IST
Taliban release two Americans detained in Afghanistan - State Department
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan's ruling Taliban on Tuesday released two American nationals in what appeared to be a goodwill gesture, said State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who indicated that the militants were holding other U.S. citizens.

Price declined to identify the freed Americans, and he said they were not released as "part of any swap of prisoners or detainees. There was no money that changed hands." "We are providing these two U.S. nationals with all appropriate assistance. They will soon be reunited with their loved ones and we are absolutely gratified to see that," he told a State Department news briefing.

"We understand this, or at least the Taliban characterized this to us, as a goodwill gesture," said Price. The pair was released three months after the Taliban freed Mark Frerichs, an American engineer, in an exchange for Bashir Noorzai, a convicted drug smuggler held by the United States since 2005 and granted clemency by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Earlier this month, Moscow freed Britney Griner, a U.S. women's basketball star and two-time Olympic gold medalist who was imprisoned in Russia on drug charges, in exchange for Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States and known as the "merchant of death." Asked if there were other Americans being detained in Afghanistan, Price indicated there were.

"We continue to raise with the Taliban the need for the immediate release of any of U.S. nationals detained in Afghanistan, but I'm not in a position to offer specifics," he said. The United States has held regular contacts with the Taliban since U.S.-led forces completed a withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 after 20 years of war as the Western-backed former government collapsed and the militants seized Kabul.

The Taliban-run government has not been internationally recognized, with Washington and other foreign governments decrying the militants' human rights record, especially their treatment of women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global
4
Google CEO Pichai introduces AI model that covers 100+ Indian languages

Google CEO Pichai introduces AI model that covers 100+ Indian languages

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022