Zelenskiy expected to visit Washington on Wednesday, Punchbowl News reports

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 03:08 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 03:08 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will travel to Washington and is expected to visit the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Punchbowl News reported on Tuesday, citing nine sources familiar with the matter.

Zelenskiy is expected to meet congressional leadership and national-security committee chiefs from the Republican and Democratic parties, Punchbowl News added.

