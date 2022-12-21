Left Menu

Japan formin to postpone reported China trip to next year -TV Asahi

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-12-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 11:09 IST
Japan formin to postpone reported China trip to next year -TV Asahi
Yoshimasa Hayashi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will postpone an expected trip to China to meet with his counterpart Wang Yi to late January or later due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, TV Asahi reported on Wednesday.

Hayashi had previously been making arrangements to travel to China this month, public broadcaster NHK reported last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022