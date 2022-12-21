Japan formin to postpone reported China trip to next year -TV Asahi
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-12-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 11:09 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will postpone an expected trip to China to meet with his counterpart Wang Yi to late January or later due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, TV Asahi reported on Wednesday.
Hayashi had previously been making arrangements to travel to China this month, public broadcaster NHK reported last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
