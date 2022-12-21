Left Menu

Spanish Senate approves 2023 budget in final vote

Along with the Socialist Party and its junior partner far-left Unidas Podemos, the budget was backed by a handful of small regional parties, including the Catalan separatist Esquerra Republicana. The same parties had supported the bill in the lower house in November.

Spanish Senate late on Tuesday approved the minority leftist ruling coalition's 2023 budget bill in its final reading without making any change. Along with the Socialist Party and its junior partner far-left Unidas Podemos, the budget was backed by a handful of small regional parties, including the Catalan separatist Esquerra Republicana.

The same parties had supported the bill in the lower house in November. The government expects its budget deficit next year to fall to 3.9% of the gross domestic product from an expected 5% in 2022, thanks to higher collection from existing and new taxes and the disbursement of EU funds worth 25 billion euros ($26.57 billion).

The budget aims to invest the EU pandemic recovery funds in infrastructure and green energy, and also includes higher social spending ahead of national and regional elections next year. ($1 = 0.9410 euros)

