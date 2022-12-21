Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi demands discussion over national security issues

Priyanka Chaturvedi MP (Uddhav Thackeray) Shiv Sena on Wednesday launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government at the Centre amid the protests in front of the Gandhi staue by the Opposition. The MP questioned the central government for staying mum over various issues of national security.

The Shiv Sena MP alleged that the government was not answering questions over the India-China clash and the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. When asked about Ajit Pawar statement regarding the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute, she said, "The ministers in Karanataka are simply trying to fire up the dispute and the home minister has become a spectator sitting in Delhi."

Justifying Maharashtra government's stance she said, "The government would work in favour of the Marathis. It is the duty of the Maharashtra government to pass a resolution if required and take appropriate measures in this regard." While talking to ANI about the India-China border row, Priyanka said, "The biggest issue is that of the India-China border, there are so many border disputes going on. The government is not able to give a befitting reply."

"China is attacking us and confronting our soldiers at the border," she said while demanding a discussion on the issue. She even critisized the government for the increasing trade between the two countries saying that currently China is India's second largest trading partner.

The trade has incresed by 29 percent in the last two years she claimed. She said, "It was expected that the trade would stop after the Galwan incident however that trade has only increased."

"On one side government is talking about 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' on the other hand we are witnessing disputes at the border. The government is not letting a discussion happen on this issue in the Parliament," she added. Questioning the support being provided by the central government to the soldiers of the country she said, "The soldiers are fighting for the country, facing tough situations and the government seems least bothered." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)