Allahabad High Court Mulls Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship Case
The Allahabad High Court is reviewing a petition related to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's citizenship. The petitioner, S Vignesh Shishir, seeks an FIR and a detailed investigation into Gandhi. The court has integrated the Centre into proceedings, with further hearings scheduled for April 6.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court engaged with a significant case concerning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's citizenship status on Thursday, compelling involvement from the Centre.
Senior advocate S B Pandey requested a private hearing, citing confidentiality of received documents, which was granted by Justice Rajiv Singh, who proceeded with a chamber hearing.
Subsequently, officials from the home ministry, including Vivek Mishra and Pranav Rai, were called upon to present pertinent records. The court, after reviewing, permitted petitioner S Vignesh Shishir to include the Centre in the proceedings, denying listing the case as 'part heard'. The matter is set to continue on April 6, following challenges by Shishir against a previous court dismissal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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