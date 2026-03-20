Allahabad High Court Mulls Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship Case

The Allahabad High Court engaged with a significant case concerning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's citizenship status on Thursday, compelling involvement from the Centre.

Senior advocate S B Pandey requested a private hearing, citing confidentiality of received documents, which was granted by Justice Rajiv Singh, who proceeded with a chamber hearing.

Subsequently, officials from the home ministry, including Vivek Mishra and Pranav Rai, were called upon to present pertinent records. The court, after reviewing, permitted petitioner S Vignesh Shishir to include the Centre in the proceedings, denying listing the case as 'part heard'. The matter is set to continue on April 6, following challenges by Shishir against a previous court dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)