Zelenskiy to address U.S. Congress at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Pelosi says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the U.S. Congress at 1930 ET on Wednesday (0030 GMT on Thursday), House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a tweet.

Zelenskiy was headed to Washington on Wednesday to meet President Joe Biden, address Congress and seek weapons in his first overseas trip since Russia invaded Ukraine 300 days ago.

