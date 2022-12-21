Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Zelenskiy in Washington seeking more U.S. support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Washington on Wednesday to meet President Joe Biden, address Congress and seek "weapons, weapons and more weapons" in his first overseas trip 300 days since Russia invaded its neighbour. DIPLOMACY

* Zelenskiy's aide said the "highly symbolic" trip will disprove Russian attempts to show that U.S.-Ukrainian relations are cooling. * Zelenskiy will meet Biden and top national security aides at the White House, participate in a joint news conference with the U.S. president, and then address a joint session of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

* The United States will provide an $1.85 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine, including a transfer of the Patriot Air Defense System, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. * The U.S. Senate has advanced a government-funding bill that includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies.

* China hopes all parties in the Ukraine crisis will maintain restraint and resolve security concerns through political means, President Xi Jinping told Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the United Russia party, during a meeting in Beijing, Chinese state media Xinhua reported. CONFLICT

* President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian army must learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine, promising to give the military whatever it needed to prosecute a war nearing the end of its 10th month. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin said there were no financial limits on what the government would provide in terms of equipment and hardware. * Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday that Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private military company that has taken a major part in the Ukraine war, had visited his prison to recruit convicts. * Zelenskiy paid a surprise visit to the frontline city of Bakhmut on Tuesday, where he hailed the "superhuman" troops waging a battle that has come to symbolise the grinding brutality of the war. POWER SUPPLY

* Ukraine's power grid operator, Ukrenergo, reported a "significant power shortage" and restrictions caused by missile and drone attacks. "At night, the enemy again shelled the de-occupied areas in the east and south with artillery, which damaged the power grids," it said on Telegram. "Repair works have already started." * Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told Ukrainians on Tuesday they should prepare for new Russian attacks on its energy grid because Moscow wanted Ukrainians to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays in darkness.

* Eastern European countries that border Ukraine and some still have hardware compatible with that used by Ukraine's grid play a critical role in keeping its power on.

