Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Zelenskiy meets Biden in symbolic Washington visit

Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Joe Biden showed solidarity at the White House in the first foreign trip of the war for the Ukrainian leader, as the United States announced new military aid including Patriot missiles. DIPLOMACY

* Zelenskiy met Biden and top national security aides at the White House, participated in a joint news conference with the U.S. president and was scheduled to address a joint session of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Zelenskiy needed to persuade Congress to keep funding his country's defence, especially Republicans. * The Biden-Zelenskiy meeting spotlighted a high pointin the relationship between the two countries, despite some friction along the way. A Zelenskiy aide said the trip would disprove Russian attempts to show that U.S.-Ukrainian relations are cooling.

* The United States will provide $1.85 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine, including a transfer of the Patriot Air Defense System, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. * The U.S. Senate has advanced a government-funding bill that includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies.

* China hopes all parties in the Ukraine crisis will maintain restraint and resolve security concerns through political means, President Xi Jinping told Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the United Russia party, during a meeting in Beijing, Chinese state media Xinhua reported. * The Biden administration unveiled new curbs on technology exports to Russia's Wagner military group, in a bid to further choke off supplies to the contractor over its role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

CONFLICT * President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian army must learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine, promising to give the military whatever it needed to prosecute a war nearing the end of its 10th month. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin said there were no financial limits on what the government would provide in terms of equipment and hardware.

* Ukraine's power grid operator, Ukrenergo, reported a "significant power shortage" and restrictions caused by missile and drone attacks. (Compiled by Tomasz Janowski; Editing by Alex Richardson and Cynthia Osterman)

