Zelenskiy says peace with Russia means no compromises on sovereignty, territory
Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 03:55 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 03:55 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said at a White House news conference that a "just peace" with Russia means no compromises on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States shares the same vision of a "free, independent, prosperous and secure Ukraine."
Biden said that when Zelenskiy is ready to negotiate a settlement with Moscow, he will "be able to succeed as well because he would have won on the battlefield."
