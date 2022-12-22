Left Menu

Zelenskiy says peace with Russia means no compromises on sovereignty, territory

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 03:55 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 03:55 IST
Zelenskiy says peace with Russia means no compromises on sovereignty, territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said at a White House news conference that a "just peace" with Russia means no compromises on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States shares the same vision of a "free, independent, prosperous and secure Ukraine."

Biden said that when Zelenskiy is ready to negotiate a settlement with Moscow, he will "be able to succeed as well because he would have won on the battlefield."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

 Global
4
FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022