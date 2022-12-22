Zelenskiy says peace with Russia means no compromises on sovereignty, territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said at a White House news conference that a "just peace" with Russia means no compromises on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States shares the same vision of a "free, independent, prosperous and secure Ukraine."

Biden said that when Zelenskiy is ready to negotiate a settlement with Moscow, he will "be able to succeed as well because he would have won on the battlefield."

