Israel''s Netanyahu says he has formed new government

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-12-2022 03:55 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 03:55 IST
Israel''s Netanyahu says he has formed new government
  • Israel

Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late Wednesday that he has successfully formed a new coalition, setting the stage for him to return to power as head of the most right-wing Israeli government ever.

Netanyahu made the announcement in a phone call to President Isaac Herzog moments before a midnight deadline.

The announcement came after weeks of surprisingly difficult negotiations with his partners – who still have need to finalize their power-sharing deals with Netanyahu's Likud Party. Nonetheless, Netanyahu said the new government is poised to be formally sworn into office “as soon as possible.”

