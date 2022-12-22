Zelenskyy: 'No compromises' in reaching peace, says war ends with Ukraine's sovereignty restored, 'payback' for Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank US leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia's invasion and pledged there would be “no compromises'' in trying to bring an end to the war. President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.” Biden welcomed Zelenskyy to the Oval Office, saying the U.S. and Ukraine would continue to project a “united defense” as Russia wages a “brutal assault on Ukraine's right to exist as a nation.” Zelenskyy, on his first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February, said he wanted to visit earlier and his visit now showed the “situation is under control, because of your support.” “For me as a president, just peace' is no compromises,” Zelenskyy told reporters. He said the war would end once Ukraine's sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity were restored, as well as the “payback for all the damages inflicted by Russian aggression.”(AP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)