Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Nuh on second day of Haryana leg

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 22-12-2022 08:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 08:26 IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Nuh on second day of Haryana leg
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Malab village in this district on the second day of its Haryana leg on Thursday with senior leaders from the state joining the former party chief in the march, braving the morning chill.

The Yatra entered Haryana on Wednesday from Rajasthan.

Gandhi was joined by senior leaders including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja, Karan Singh Dalal and others.

Clad in a T-shirt and a pair of trousers, Gandhi was also joined by several others Congress leaders from Nuh district.

Many common people also turned up to be part of the Yatra.

During the day on Thursday, the yatra will pass through Ghasera village in Nuh before taking an evening break at Ambedkar Chowk, Sohna, in Gurugram district and night halt at Lakhwas Sohna near Ballabhgarh Mor.

After the Yatra entered Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday, Gandhi had targeted the BJP, suggesting that while his party gave voice to farmers and labourers another ideology benefited only a select few.

Gandhi had also slammed the ruling party over inflation and unemployment.

The Kanyakumari to Kashmir Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, which started on September 7, has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The first phase of the Yatra in Haryana will conclude on December 23.

In the second phase, the yatra will re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022